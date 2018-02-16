banner
Benvenuto su www.mi-lorenteggio.com - Tang.O

mail Scrivi alla redazione
event Segnala un evento
adv Pubblicità
coll Lavora con noi


most Articoli più letti
best Newsletter
world Meteo
traffic Traffico
traffic Aggiungi ai preferiti
Cerca un articolo con Mi-Lorenteggio Search oppure cerca con google Mi-Lorenteggio Web   


ULTIMO AGGIORNAMENTO: Venerdì 16 Febbraio 2018, ORE 21:50 - PROVERBIO: "A San Mattia (24 febbraio) la neve per la via".

UPDATED ON: Friday 16 February 2018, 23:50 Mecca time 20:50 GMT 
Febbraio febbraietto, mese corto e maledetto.

Tratto da: https://www.universonline.it/_tempo_libero/proverbi/detti-lettera-f/febbraio.php
Febbraio febbraietto, mese corto e maledetto.

Tratto da: https://www.universonline.it/_tempo_libero/proverbi/detti-lettera-f/febbraio.php
   Archivio notizie rss

  • Home Page
  • News
  • Cronaca
  • Economia
  • Tecnologia
  • Politica
  • Ambiente
  • Esteri
  • Salute
  • Sport
  • Scienze
  • Cultura
  • Viaggi
  • Divertimenti
  • Musica e Spettacoli
  • Attualità
  • Comuni
  • Multimedia
  • Foto gallery
  • Video gallery

 
Pubblicata il 16/02/2018 alle 19:45:32 in Cronaca

Lecco. Valanga in Grignetta, vicinanza e cordoglio del Soccorso Alpino per le famiglie di Ezio e Giovanni



I due tecnici che hanno perso la vita oggi


img


(mi-lorenteggio.com) Lecco, 16 febbraio 2018 -  Il Servizio regionale lombardo del Soccorso alpino desidera esprimere profondo cordoglio, vicinanza e riconoscenza alle famiglie dei due tecnici che hanno perso la vita oggi in Grignetta, a causa di una valanga. Ezio Artusi, 41 anni, di Introbio, e Giovanni Giarletta, 37 anni, di Lecco, erano due soccorritori effettivi e tecnici di soccorso del CNSAS da anni. Esperti alpinisti, molto attivi all’interno della loro Stazione, su di loro si poteva sempre contare: non abbiamo avuto il tempo per ringraziarli di tutto. Il CNSAS Lombardo è vicino anche a tutta la XIX Delegazione Lariana, a cui Ezio e Giovanni appartenevano. Il presidente nazionale del CNSAS Maurizio Dellantonio si unisce al SASL con questo messaggio “L’intero Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico si stringe con forza alle famiglie e agli amici dei nostri due uomini che hanno perso la vita oggi sulla Grignetta, in provincia di Lecco. Una placca insidiosa di neve ha travolto e ucciso Ezio Artusi, 46 anni di Introbio e Giovanni Giarletta, 37 anni di Lecco, mentre erano impegnati in un’escursione personale. Erano da anni in forza al Soccorso Alpino lombardo, con alle spalle numerosissimi interventi di soccorso. L’intero Corpo piange questi due nostri amici".

V. A.

print Stampa notizia

print Articoli più letti


Condividi la notizia su:

segnala Segnala la notizia ad un amico:
Tuo nome:   Email dell'amico:  
   


Sondaggio

Come sarà il 2018?

Migliore del 2017
Peggiore del 2017
Non so

Tutti i sondaggi

banner

Ultimi annunci

Tutti gli annunci


Agenda
DLMMGVS
          16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 01 02 03
04 05 06 07 08 09 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17

Eventi del giorno


Segnala un evento
banner





English version Chinese version Arabian version