ULTIMO AGGIORNAMENTO: Sabato 17 Febbraio 2018, ORE 20:30 - PROVERBIO: "A San Mattia (24 febbraio) la neve per la via".

UPDATED ON: Saturday 17 February 2018, 22:30 Mecca time 19:30 GMT 
Febbraio febbraietto, mese corto e maledetto.

Tratto da: https://www.universonline.it/_tempo_libero/proverbi/detti-lettera-f/febbraio.php
Pubblicata il 17/02/2018 alle 20:18:39 in Politica

Elezioni. Sud ovest Milano, biciclettata degli attivisti del Movimento 5 Stelle tra i Comuni



Partiti da Cesano Boscone, sono giunti ad Assago passando per Corsico, Trezzano e Buccinasco


img
(foto da Fb)


(mi-lorenteggio.com) Cesano Boscone, 17 febbraio 2018 - In vista delle prossime elezioni del prossimo 4 marzo 2018, gli attivisti del Movimento Cinque Stelle del territorio, si sono ritrovati nel pomeriggio di oggi, nei pressi del Centro Sportivo Cereda di Cesano Boscone e  hanno promosso una biciclettata nei comuni del Parco Agricolo Sud Milano con bandiere e trombe passando tra i Comuni di Cesano Boscone, Trezzano, Corsico, Buccinasco fino ad Assago.

Inoltre, nel territorio, il Movimento sta sensibilizzando l'opione pubblica contro il gioco d'azzardo, un realtà molto presente nei comuni: "Come emerso dai dati pubblicati dal sito http://lab.gruppoespresso.it/finegil/2017/italia-delle-slot/ i dati relativi al “gioco d’azzardo” nel nostro territorio sono preoccupanti. Tra i compiti del Comune c’è anche individuare e porre in essere, nei limiti delle proprie competenze, idonee misure tese ad eliminare, o quanto meno contenere, i fenomeni legati al vizio del gioco e a porre in essere un sistema di prevenzione sociale che punti a tutelare i soggetti più deboli e vulnerabili della popolazione". 


V. A.

