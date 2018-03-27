banner
ULTIMO AGGIORNAMENTO: Martedì 27 Marzo 2018, ORE 21:00

 


UPDATED ON: Tuesday 27 March 2018, 23:00 Mecca time 20:00 GMT 
Febbraio febbraietto, mese corto e maledetto.

Tratto da: https://www.universonline.it/_tempo_libero/proverbi/detti-lettera-f/febbraio.php
Pubblicata il 27/03/2018 alle 18:39:24 in Cultura

Apre il nuovo LABORATORIO INTERATTIVO LEONARDO al Museo Nazionale della Scienza e della Tecnologia



Da giovedì 29 marzo apre al pubblico il rinnovato spazio in cui sperimentare in prima persona l’arte e la scienza di Leonardo da Vinci


img
LabLeonardo ©Paolo Soave- Museo Nazionale Scienza Tecnologia


Milano, 27 marzo 2018. Apre al pubblico delle famiglie e dei visitatori adulti giovedì 29 marzo, in occasione delle vacanze pasquali, il rinnovato laboratorio interattivo Leonardo, progettato dal Museo Nazionale della Scienza e della Tecnologia e realizzato con il sostegno del Gruppo Arvedi

In vista delle celebrazioni per i 500 anni dalla morte di Leonardo che si svolgeranno nel 2019, il Museo presenta la nuova area, oggetto di un importante rinnovamento negli spazi e nelle attività. 

Questo laboratorio è originale per il metodo: mira non solo a far conoscere l’opera di Leonardo da un punto di vista storico, ma soprattutto a esplorare in prima persona il suo modo di lavorare, con l’obiettivo di stimolare in ognuno nuovi modi di pensare e di fare.

L’arte e la scienza nel lavoro di Leonardo sono intimamente connesse, frutto di un’incessante ricerca empirica, collaborano fra loro per produrre conoscenza: queste caratteristiche possono essere conosciute e comprese solo se sperimentate in prima persona.

 

“Al di là del tema trattato, oggi Leonardo ci insegna tanto in termini di metodo di lavoro, curiosità, modo di esplorare il mondo” ha sottolineato Fiorenzo Galli, Direttore Generale del Museo Nazionale della Scienza e della Tecnologia “Questa è la vera eredità di Leonardo nella società contemporanea. Le attività del laboratorio sono basate su questi significati e, unite al metodo educativo che adottiamo, contribuiscono a sviluppare le competenze del XXI secolo in ognuno di noi, giovane o adulto, studente o professionista”.

 

“Abbiamo deciso di sostenere e di accompagnare questo bellissimo progetto del Museo Nazionale della Scienza e della Tecnologia Leonardo Da Vinci – ha dichiarato Giovanni Arvedi, presidente dell’omonimo gruppo siderurgico in occasione dell’inaugurazione del rinnovato laboratorio interattivo Leonardo - perché crediamo che qualifichi ulteriormente, oltre che lo storico Museo, la proposta culturale della nostra regione, storicamente sensibile a questi temi. Personalmente mi sento inoltre molto orgoglioso di supportare questa iniziativa ‘interattiva’ perché, a mio avviso, traduce con piena coerenza quanto Leonardo da Vinci, nella sua geniale opera, ha dimostrato, e cioè che la scienza in realtà non fa che compiere un costante movimento verso la progressiva conquista della conoscenza di ciò che in natura esiste già. In qualche modo, questo movimento rimanda anche alla materia che da sempre mi è più familiare, ovvero l’acciaio, che, grazie anche alla tecnologia e alla scienza, è in assoluto uno dei materiali più volubili, riciclabili e riutilizzati al mondo”.

La figura di Leonardo viene approfondita sia come artista sperimentatore sia come ingegnere che si confronta con il lavoro nei cantieri rinascimentali.

Il nuovo laboratorio è diviso in due zone caratteristiche, uno spazio OFFICINA, dedicato alle macchine e al cantiere dove provare, smontare e costruire le macchine di Leonardo, e uno spazio ATELIER dove sperimentare percorsi artistici e rivivere il lavoro dell’apprendistato.

 

La nuova area educativa esplora vari temi:

 - le tecniche di costruzione (oltre ai percorsi esistenti sulle macchine e le prove di statica, si aggiungono attività sulla meccanica, gli ingranaggi e le trasformazioni dei moti);

- le tecniche artistiche (ai percorsi artistici e alle sperimentazioni leonardiane si associano nuovi approfondimenti sulla pittura murale nel cantiere della Sala delle Asse, attualmente in restauro, in collaborazione con le Raccolte Artistiche del Castello Sforzesco, e sulla preparazione dei colori e ricette di bottega);

- il disegno (nuovi percorsi sull’utilizzo del disegno e degli strumenti per la prospettiva).

 

Le attività del laboratorio sia rivolgono sia alle scuole, sia alle famiglie, sia a visitatori adulti, con programmi specifici per i diversi tipi di pubblico.

Lo spazio sarà aperto tutti i giorni durante le vacanze pasquali da giovedì 29 marzo a lunedì 2 aprile e in due weekend speciali il 7-8 e 14-15 aprile. I questi ultimi due fine settimana tutte le attività interattive del Museo saranno ispirate a Leonardo.

Già esauriti i posti disponibili per le classi durante il periodo scolastico fino a giugno.

 

L’i.lab Leonardo è stato uno dei primi laboratori interattivi aperti al Museo.

La sua storia inizia nel 1995, quando il Museo sceglie di affiancare ai modelli storici statici, costruiti nei primi anni ’50, i primi modelli interattivi posizionati al centro della Galleria Leonardo.

Nel 1998 apre il laboratorio: un’area interattiva con modelli dinamici di tipo educativo.

Nel 2006, ai percorsi di sperimentazione legati alle macchine vengono aggiunte nuove attività dedicate alle tecniche artistiche del Rinascimento.

 

Lo studio e la divulgazione della figura di Leonardo rappresentano ancora oggi la più importante missione del Museo. Dopo la giornata di studi e la mostra documentaria “Leonardo 1939. La costruzione di un mito”, l’apertura del rinnovato i.lab Leonardo si inserisce fra le tappe di un percorso che porterà il Museo alle celebrazioni del 2019.

Per questa occasione è in corso la progettazione delle Nuove Gallerie Leonardo, sostenuta da Fondazione Cariplo, per il rinnovamento totale della storica Galleria Leonardo, che restituirà al pubblico le interpretazioni storiografiche più aggiornate dell’opera scientifico-tecnologica di Leonardo da Vinci.

 

A livello locale il Museo aderisce al Patto per Leonardo, un protocollo d’intesa siglato tra il MIBACT, il Segretariato Regionale per la Lombardia, la Regione Lombardia direzione Cultura, il Comune di Milano direzione centrale Cultura che prevede la realizzazione del progetto “Milano e l’eredità di Leonardo 1519 – 2019”.

A livello nazionale, il Museo nella persona del suo Direttore Generale Fiorenzo Galli fa parte del Comitato Nazionale per la celebrazione dei 500 anni dalla morte di Leonardo da Vinci.

I 500 anni della morte di Leonardo da Vinci sono stati inseriti dall’Unesco nella lista degli eventi da celebrare nel biennio 2018-2019, con l’obiettivo di dar loro un valore mondiale.

 

Partner istituzionali

Ministero Istruzione Università Ricerca, Regione Lombardia

In collaborazione con

Raccolte Artistiche del Castello Sforzesco

Partner tecnici

Caimi, Eco Contract, Laminam, Mitsubishi Electric, Universal Selecta

 

 

Il restauro della Sala delle Asse al Castello Sforzesco si può seguire su www.saladelleassecastello.it


