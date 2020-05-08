15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 none 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.mi-lorenteggio.com 300 0

Proverbio: Per Santa Rita (22 maggio) ogni rosa è fiorita

STAND UP MILANO: TANTI ARTISTI E TANTA MUSICA PER L’OSPEDALE SACCO

(mi-Lorenteggio.com) Milano, 8 maggio 2020 – Milena Ventre in collaborazione con gli organizzatori Luciano Fuentes, Lucas Fuentes e Orlando Martínez, del format MAMICHULA, noto per la partecipazione agli opening concert del Milano Latin Festival di Assago 2019, creano l’evento dell’anno STAND UP MILANO.

Saranno in diretta Instragram sulla pagina @mamichula_reggaeton a partire da domenica 10 maggio alle h18.30.

Il nuovo progetto musicale a scopo benefico per la raccolta fondi a favore dell’ospedale “LUIGI SACCO” di Milano.

Aderiranno all’iniziativa varie figure del mondo dello spettacolo e dell’intrattenimento.

Artisti, Musicisti, Performer, Dj, Vocalist, Ballerini, Speaker, Management dei più grandi format e club d’Italia tutti uniti per una grande causa.

Durante la diretta verrà messo in evidenza l’iban dell’ospedale Luigi Sacco di Milano, con la speranza che tutti i seguaci di questo progetto possano contribuire con un gesto economico a questo evento benefico.

STAND UP MILANO è stato creato per dare un messaggio di unione e di speranza, l’arte non si ferma, seguiteci in questo nuovo viaggio, nell’attesa di tornare in scena più forti di prima.

Grafiche pubblicitaria a cura di Aram Bwo (https://www.instagram.com/aramdance/)

e Dario Della Vecchia

(https://www.instagram.com/da_rione/)

FORMAT PARTECIPANTI:

– CHOROS BALLET (https://www.instagram.com/chorosballet/)

– MAMICHULA (https://www.instagram.com/mamichula_reggaeton/)

– CHUPAME (https://www.instagram.com/chupame_official/)

– I LOVE FORMENTERA(https://www.instagram.com/iloveformenteraofficial/)

– SENORITA (https://www.instagram.com/senoritatour/)

– NIGHT PROJECT (https://www.instagram.com/nightprojectevent/)

OPINIONISTI/INFLUENCERS:

– SIMONE ZANCANELLA (THAURUS) PROMOTER (https://www.instagram.com/zanca10/)

– LADY CUNFAYA (https://www.instagram.com/ladycunfaya/)

– LUCA CILLUFFO (https://www.instagram.com/lucacillufforeal/)

– PAOLINO DJ RADIO 105 (https://www.instagram.com/paolino_dj/)

– LEONARDO MARCHINI (propietario discoteca Paradise) (https://www.instagram.com/paradise_piacenza/)

– CINDY (https://www.instagram.com/lacindina/)

– MULAC COSMETICS (https://www.instagram.com/mulaccosmetics/)

– MAYLIN AGUIRRE (https://www.instagram.com/maylinaguirre2/)

DJs:

– DJ TAMISHA (https://www.instagram.com/djtamisha_alice_torricella/)

– DJ SELVAGGIA ROMA (https://www.instagram.com/selvaggiaroma_/)

– DJ HELLEN (https://www.instagram.com/therealhellen/)

– SAVAGE (https://www.instagram.com/savage___p/)

– DJ DE MARTIJN (https://www.instagram.com/antoniodimartinodj/)

VOCALISTs:

– ANDREA BELLEMANI (https://www.instagram.com/andreabellemani/)

– HILARY VOICE ( https://www.instagram.com/hilaryvoice/)

CANTANTI:

– JEFEO (https://www.instagram.com/thejefeo/)

– ATOMIC OTRO WAY (https://www.instagram.com/atomicotroway/)

– KEEZY (https://www.instagram.com/michiamanokeezy/)

– LAIOUNG (https://www.instagram.com/laioung/)

– LENOIRE (https://www.instagram.com/lenoire_official/)

– AKI AKI (https://www.instagram.com/official_akiaki/ )

Milano, Musica & Spettacoli
