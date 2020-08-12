Third evening | 12 / 8 / 2020 | 9° Swiss Mountain Film Festival 2020

(mi-lorenteggio.com) St. Moritz, 12 / 8 / 2020 — 21.00
THE PATHAN PROJECT
Guillaume Broust | Frankreich | 2019 | 42 min
GURLITT – MYZEL
Bernhard Huwiler | 2019 | Schweiz | 12 min
FRANCESCA
Lisa Battocchio | 2019 | Italien | 13 min
MESSAGGI DALLA FINE DEL MONDO
Matteo Born | 2018 | Schweiz | 52 min
There are some restrictions (Covid19):
– Every second place must always be free.
– If possible there should always be a minimum distance of 1.5 meters. Masks are not obligatory.
– Contact details must be given with name, telephone number and postcode. These must also be verified at the entrance.
– No fever measurement
– Friends and families can sit together
Tickets are sold on site and on ticketcorner.ch
