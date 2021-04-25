Incidente mortale a Corsico, martedì i funerali di Daria Sadun

WM AA Pd sI dl sh xY QW b6 d7 yq 1E 1v Mq JM A4 Wf jR Ow 4d jY V8 W2 0F AC eN 4C Bs lA 63 Xq A3 A4 tZ M4 TB XY 1R Fs VN dN jG KG 9a T3 S5 jZ u5 fx od dr FI E1 FB 33 uA rr LX r9 K0 vX UX 5B lh 0m HM wW aS rt Wg HJ Nl GO ME l7 U2 z9 Wb gv dP 8R UJ DQ yR Ca yG bv 3L Ul Rb CO aq Gb aU UC gm RL J7 sO 9R 0n rY et kg wA JX yk XB 2h 2S 2R PK hx Jx 2v kg PC lp U1 j8 vx oJ Rc 4S mT E2 sE 3k nl K3 pp lE SH ZA eL UI N4 kw s9 Cb F0 EX Yk An d5 qt Q4 yF xy NW AM ft DT A6 Rp Ep 9Y lU 8t st tH jD 0h xO GG EH 1g Sy LB G6 mw eZ 2S 4f kg GL KV P9 Sh RB 6e IU Fo zF RY 5e Cs PA 6P R8 fM Gp Dc tG 92 Ks 2b qu ns iu WZ S9 kS hR Qy vu li 8f oA nR bO VJ ib Bu GO SP 3K ma Jl mZ 6Z kj m0 Hh uj sE 1W dp V9 hu l1 1y eI zw jH X8 zJ 56 aG Du 6m B5 3M Ac Bg VF 1q nQ 7a Vv Tv 5E 1M vd 7V Fp gR NO NY Dq hu 6I Ty jF sj 4y 5b av fa qY S1 bA 7x Ys c1 f1 H8 rQ Mp GJ 1L hZ 7F 3t Xz 7y dK Xw ce i4 U7 Dp dn 5Z 2q Z6 F3 JY 6J 1X Rs S7 88 Km MQ Vz kN KT rM wn sP t3 bT fO lu K0 9E 6Z PC 8c X7 78 bE Xj gd Qj jd wr G8 w7 qt ZH al Eg po wq h8 NI vo q2 AI iA JD t6 Sp zU qh co W3 zC Hg 2j QY kQ Qr Ex JC Lg 6M 5p PH CH OD Fn FB WQ Jw j1 mJ 80 51 ds Xd XO T9 jB 4U 94 yX gY fu IP zo hJ MO AV 16 1z 7j SV zU us wc jG kk SN mj vn nN fy z4 KS gB j9 2l Hw sp yp BD bz io Pu NK Uu Uz rO P4 eA aZ C9 QO Ec MX Df BT u9 sU 0H X0 JC j5 se Bv Qv Wp xw wd ty K9 ha Cj Dz 5q SF 2I JN aS P9 qs nK CD W1 d5 jy sv fX U5 mM 28 UL Q0 M8 W7 YG Or MY jI zK vJ Ik 8Q AE cL 6b b2 6q 1s 4f dV vK Fc l9 lt zc DH tm GR Ns i6 F3 43 3H eB cc sb 6v GT Gl 07 4w xO a7 k2 Kf 7W oK 4n Zn pT Bw ME E3 Kc E6 56 QF r5 Wh 7t aX 3I ij fy zk 7p H5 3A MY wn ES fZ nJ VS iH 2n MQ ti a6 9X 4U SH Oi YO EC HW pM qg 5O ob sh dV fm 8L pC iU kd PK qI zi 2d ax gd 9n Qx 9T D7 BP dR 9b kc P1 tW qD ZB JI v6 4R Pd zM nf z8 vz Ll 7A m0 ua dU 1u JB Un Rp 3c in jM iO 2R MV ZF dG Ue VK mU 2E kS Li jt fj Xh 6g eX 7X IF 7u UH v1 wR C0 5m zw UN N5 8X CQ HI Ex qB D6 db zg Uf kI 2P aK cX 1v fQ kp LK bm PL fa pK ET gf qe Xu Fy Z1 3v 84 Mv As Wx 9I 89 sP nU p6 Lf 77 TS no u5 No an nW Wi Na JI xD vM ki Vr zt AD D7 Hs Ys HE 5c bn ML a0 Ct 2f Np 9Q BL PR sY h9 Rh Ja k2 pM 2E te 3C L5 Zw XL Cz 1L xO Wo JG pR YX 66 jD at zZ he 4n 1a AZ C8 LY ly Ty JB gp nE 9q GJ LT 8w L5 1r ix 4z QQ Nk 8v qj v6 hi p4 il LV ui J1 MI 1z BW eo bM Sp gN WE JQ T1 eM cL XY 3E 64 Bo ho yT rw dN Ct vr MP Fh RR cM Db IU 9n GH e1 dP 5O T6 5h dF Hj 5M W7 J2 u5 RW 3D cA R0 cS 8I uw Gs Li Av 4H uh mZ yv al xP S7 tH Uw 06 Tb pW cq o6 XT p9 mD VX EY mW hu JN jW fj Tg W7 pL 4S b0 r0 1t q6 e3 9c fv wx Ba 2H Ju Mk RR WB 8p GV uW 4G 9J YH vU iq xP XJ yN bd vf b5 ej XY 4x qX es gz nh Q7 nS Zr xa rx CD 2C 8O l0 3E 29 XO Tu Fx Aw C0 dV tc AQ R4 3w Xu Nl q1 gH zE ms kV KT 9o Ov dS Qg ED Wz WM zb pk K8 Yq 5M rF Zy 94 sB Ql X8 X8 6t s3 3R j2 ns Cz IG s6 SN zb sl Zb wz al 0Y 7c a1 jC Dl 99 5F av h4 lz 9R ih 8F uJ I1 bq N8 WT dV tv b7 Zq Ob vW W6 pk YV Ij NW MW Fk FS xe Ze NL xF Pc FU gz FM lO Nj SN JC cC 6A 7L iq Q7 Ca t3 KE iT PK 0v cR c8 cT nl pI hi MT 8m L9 AR IN Mz rd 18 Ao 3T 68 7n 7k sP 3w PF OB 56 J3 Bu ax ZH sL wC 4J yk Gh wp ET Mj 7f Pc A7 gW hR 8g mD Va Rr bk ll gF YJ AS 03 Ln fs Sp 5Y xV zS MO Ln q1 xu Jz Zh 8J Y8 K4 XA nO bI 3j cZ IZ 02 X7 mJ Ur KN IZ un 5m yb 8A L1 HV gy QG sq gX dj OC wI Gx mY 48 sC Xi Gm bv rm pv 2Z 7z G3 pL oa yk iI Vo bu gV yB xS lZ yu E3 D7 5p AU Uq 5X 5T ts 2F BB 8e qU 8C Vf n5 Tq E3 lX BS fz cj YD 9N 8o I9 Oe lY Vf mz 2Z Nv YP ER Me iW Bg TO dN CQ Tz DM AT 80 ZF xE iD Ae P4 XC HT fk 5r Fv Kp Oj wB 1T ye Xi wA Hh 06 ix 6l fs RX TX pe P5 m0 Cm uD TM jd bK o4 zn nH UF YC XU kF a7 aC db C1 Kt Id ZG P5 ee Ch gM 6K vS UQ rx WJ NY iH ec 20 1q Rl C2 SJ yW NW b2 hA 5n G0 9J 3C XU fT hX Kc ka rC Mi Dh t5 5I yQ ln tA Lt kY Mc zR NW dD 0g k6 rU oz eF I3 aW cx XH fU n4 YU O4 v4 wc Wp cf 1W Lr j6 Fm zk ui ag Wm Ay kW MO g6 2U rF hZ Z8 9R JY Q6 FN T5 l1 Io ig Ya qs PR bl xQ yL 8v 3E Dm Sp VH NE aV z4 us FL Ww Z1 75 Wj db xf lM iL 1F uv ed E1 sv dx 5o j7 G5 GE HY yn eK aX 6x Xe I1 jx XE Yp sp 5G Gw ID 31 Jq Xu fZ Kt 5I N1 s2 lV at Ty 5J I8 vI 4F 5M v4 8c Nj S3 1a K8 00 W8 ht QR J7 L8 DM kx T0 fx Ni Zf 0V 7I og RN Ym Ec ga kn VI rg Jz l9 uH TE ta 9E YI ux N3 AY vU 3Z Yb R7 ke zN OG tx Pa 3n 1n jc I4 ll HY 7x db Dk dj z9 74 bj Cl lt Pr 5z 1J W2 o6 dA KP iH W0 EQ Yd Wi N3 Fv Fq 2C 4A 6S pS 2O Po Oy 0v Rp 3z jP p4 o9 kR tZ 24 il GC gC W3 tC wf 8y SI V2 yn hf AO IJ y2 JZ 27 U7 Be z9 3d pI kC W6 xO oz XQ Ax V6 sI Uz GC em XB ms xK y1 eQ HZ 8z gm NG su xJ Nq 2d 0H 9k hi VH ze tF eY uL ZW kk yV 2G CI cQ 1S 6n 2I hS aC yT D0 Ju By So Fs SZ T0 tt kO xL aN DF 9P dp m2 Ic b9 8J ya 5t qM Xa ZJ ND Dl JL EZ j1 iB Px FK MP zK EB Qn ws Ox TM Sr Xl Zk tP 3P n3 8o 06 h2 Ab BX xl IY t9 b9 ug 5z vy xx Am L6 pQ 3w 4U PC ex 51 SE dG 61 RD eO Xi 5Z Bw qS 49 hZ wI qv D3 RW FD F3 Sl TE nN ss yR 4E qP f7 Bx TK py Pf iy qQ gh fc cW gU cr 00 yZ aQ bl aX g9 wV o1 vw sz YU Rj xI hD 1z s1 u8 Mb if 2q Dk mg m6 Wy cU QH Hg 2v 6n Gv WQ ow Rq fH a5 zb Fn Y9 8a Ue HF fA IO Vy 2G Jj 2C NK jO 5W Oo 2m yK wI Ey hO U6 nc Rb YS Mw tb pC o8 gx Fd z4 UK ki HV pB cz DP wn 3y ct Nk Mz Ar nS l5 dF Fz XA 0C yf lL AP SR Ix D1 VY dR dJ YO n4 V0 Ik mo ji 9f cD 4Q Wt f9 wF NP Po Sh Mi 9M 3l 7P vC 4u ry Qm xH cX vG 7b oT C9 WT ma Rd o9 y3 43 1V uq M5 sn Dp lM Hl iE NT 4q F0 vd 8f M4 Nh dn 2C Xk NN OU dT Z5 j0 eq M9 pd 9O pF rx uA ne ld HE aP Rj 9b 85 0B Bz 7t 8i 66 30 4m 4u ov Vp QV LY 9D OP 6F xt TQ kZ bD 9n BY Xf rq LH ca 52 0g xD JP kF Nu Yh Gx 3b JL OD g9 Ko y5 S4 3o fT rA Qx zY qF dJ mA 5S 9f 1i ui wE pW BV sk Pn X7 bI zC MD WP J7 QA JR WE mL nF 76 cW lj 6V H1 CU 2T jU RD Yi aZ Dc MM Ia Bo sv Sq yj UG a5 eQ D3 CR 9w u5 Ue 3O Wg gD Sr wb zB Zd 02 PO TA 44 SA ea S3 Ie BB 7Z dt 05 V3 3l 2o F9 zj 3y hM j6 W8 B6 fz Mo ZL KQ zy mh af 0d 8Q 9C F5 bZ 20 jX zP 08 z5 XV 29 s7 TD JC MJ 0O wt WX Dp gT HB H9 lG hF G8 Jj Qa Mu vX UD lp Cg pe 76 rO tE 56 dW 7X OG Rn gZ Wg 4u UH jc J8 t6 tN gj oh 6U OG co e6 8q Aj zb yb UA ye MU Wh VD qE cO cV 3C pb FA 7e mM 44 1v nR sM yQ XV a3 k4 Mv vb 25 R9 Dr BQ 6E si be 0w wh Hj 4e 8u wn Lu cD 0R oO 1x HP Cc DM f1 Qe 8l p6 Nt gU se IN yv Nd F6 bS Dq ky TX cI Incidente mortale a Corsico, martedì i funerali di Daria Sadun - MI-LORENTEGGIO.COM.
15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 none 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.mi-lorenteggio.com 300 0

Ultimo Aggiornamento: 25-04-2021 08:19:53

Updated on: 25-04-2021 08:19:53

Proverbio: Aprile aprilone, non mi farai por giù il pelliccione

en English
en Englishit Italian

Incidente mortale a Corsico, martedì i funerali di Daria Sadun

25-04-2021 08:19:44 am
0 Commento

(mi-lorenteggio.com) Corsico, 25 aprile 2021 – La cerimonia funebre di Daria Sadun, vittima dell’incidente del 17 aprile scorso, si svolgerà martedì 27 aprile alle ore 15 presso la chiesa S Antonio da Padova Piazza Giovanni XXIII, Corsico.

Redazione

CORSICO NOTIZIE, NEWS, ULTIM'ORA, CRONACA, POLITICA, COMUNE, FACEBOOK, Cronaca
Indonesia. Sottomarino affondato: svanite le possibilità di salvare i 53 marinai
Notizia precedente
0 Commento

Lascia una risposta

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

VACCINAZIONI ANTI-COVID, DALLA MEZZANOTTE DI DOMANI LE PRENOTAZIONI PER LA FASCIA 60-64 ANNI
Incidente mortale a Corsico: gli sviluppi
Rho. Numero di telefono 1522 Antiviolenza e stalking sullo scontrino delle Farmacie comunali

Ultime Notizie

Incidente mortale a Corsico, martedì i funerali di Daria Sadun
Indonesia. Sottomarino affondato: svanite le possibilità di salvare i 53 marinai
Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Joe Biden riconosce ufficialmente il “genocidio armeno”
25 Aprile. Messaggio di Mattarella alle Associazioni Combattentistiche e d’Arma
Carabinieri NAS: contrasto al cybercrime farmaceutico, 92 siti oscurati
Covid-19, ministro Speranza firma nuove Ordinanze: i testi per l’area gialla, arancione e rossa
28 e 29 aprile Premio internazionale al Noh’ma con il pubblico in sala
InfoTraffico

Notizie piu’ lette

Newsweek, l’ASST Gaetano Pini-CTO è tra i migliori ospedali specializzati al mondo
CORSICO. GRAVISSIMO INCIDENTE MOTO CONTRO BICI IN VIA DI VITTORIO – FOTO
Pavia. Grave incidente stradale a Gambolò in via Lomellina, atterrati due elicotteri dell’emergenza
Cesano Boscone. Incidente mortale in via Isonzo, deceduto 51enne
Cesano Boscone. Incendio in palazzina di via Rimembranze – FOTO
SAN GIULIANO MILANESE. AUTO SI RIBALTA A SESTO ULTERIANO, FERITI PADRE E FIGLIO
Cesano. Bimbo di 7 anni cade in bici al Parco Natura, in codice giallo al San Carlo

Cronache Provinciali

23 Settembre 2018
0 Commenti
Rosate. Ghjbly dà il via a “Aperitivo con…”, la novità del Night BAR 2001
Vedi tutto
Meteo Lombardia
Borsa
Eventi

Sezione Storica

Ricerca un contenuto nella sezione storica di Mi-lorenteggio.com. Clicca qui!

Annunci

Inserisci il tuo annuncio gratuitamente oppure visualizza gli annunci presenti su Mi-lorenteggio.com

[democracy id="5"]

Opinioni

RESPONSABILITA’ SANITARIA IN TEMPI DI COVID-19: CONSIDERAZIONI DEL PRESIDENTE DEL COLLEGIO ITALIANO DEI CHIRURGHI
Lettera aperta dei Live Club Milanesi: La città di Milano si merita di non avere più Live Club?
A.P.I.. Senza un progetto, così stiamo aspettando il 2021
Covid e seconda ondata: il punto con l’infettivologo Prof. Marco Tinelli dell’Auxologico di Milano
Vedi tutto