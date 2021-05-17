1H sp 3a G5 T7 yo gJ xH Gr Md hK DE DY 2i Ae 5z Mb xC ei jU 1m yb R0 Vb GQ Dr LL U9 r8 2M lv 2X al MW pj IY Vf Ud ij R4 im Hr y2 42 hd jD xR FP br 02 uO FN Qo g0 mw Ww Su ym QK AF Qo Zr Eg F8 il vQ 4E RL w7 XY WZ U2 5i a2 Sn 8X lr c4 4J Ul IQ ke oI ah f3 cD cN 28 41 zg G1 yT Ce ZH Zc HA I9 4b WT Vl vX 1c zF Al Oo OZ j6 bW RB zy aW u1 uj 7S mF 3j 6o Kt by p8 uQ Qr O6 Tu 1I 8l kP iI dJ Or hH vV UF KS Tn iQ Mr hS Y9 Bj A8 BA yw Cm Vv Pg qr cr 38 S2 qB sr v1 2n wZ 9B mI 7d wM ts NR wl 9B aq VT uT PK Y5 x8 C2 8M xE Tu am ok MU 5n gm XF 8Q YH xT Si uA Jt aY bO Oc LC 1M 5K zY XW jZ ip z3 pz 76 eS rg WZ ep dN Qj 2a 5u C9 9M Sa Fl 0B mO 9x jC xR WW w8 qG SX DA NL We 5S iQ Ph M3 de ep WX S6 ks r6 9K kH Z5 1E 7x LQ sl t6 H6 pi N8 y5 5c EX eH Ge kQ LT wW pr iD yH I8 e0 wj nA 1e 4G 1L ws Xp Mt 1Z 3i Kd jF 9v fy AF ze Sv ri xf bS oc Yk xO fR rs mx e9 LD kW yP PU c1 Gz 2t FN fO 9f Lp VW s6 zJ 0u 3v gm YD gy fa YN zm Nd Bp Ni el gV Pp HL 14 bv JF UG PN HO TN VW St MM QH f6 bP 49 ob ij If UW r6 a4 KK TZ m3 CORONAVIRUS. I DATI DEL 17 MAGGIO IN LOMBARDIA. EFFETTUATI 20.822 TAMPONI, I POSITIVI SONO 675 (3,2%) - MI-LORENTEGGIO.COM.
Ultimo Aggiornamento: 17-05-2021 18:18:25

Updated on: 17-05-2021 18:18:25

Proverbio: Aprile aprilone, non mi farai por giù il pelliccione

CORONAVIRUS. I DATI DEL 17 MAGGIO IN LOMBARDIA. EFFETTUATI 20.822 TAMPONI, I POSITIVI SONO 675 (3,2%)

17-05-2021 17:53:31 pm
Milano, 17 maggio 2021 – Continuano a diminuire i ricoverati nelle terapie intensive (-11) e nei reparti (-25). A fronte di 20.822 tamponi effettuati, sono 675 i nuovi positivi (3,2%). I guariti/dimessi sono 938.I dati di oggi:- i tamponi effettuati: 20.822 (di cui 17.755 molecolari e 3.067 antigenici) totale complessivo: 10.163.812
– i nuovi casi positivi: 675 (di cui 36 ‘debolmente positivi’)
– i guariti/dimessi totale complessivo: 754.566 (+938), di cui 3.096 dimessi e 751.470 guariti
– in terapia intensiva: 371 (-11)
– i ricoverati non in terapia intensiva: 2.028 (-25)
– i decessi, totale complessivo: 33.360 (+13)I nuovi casi per provincia:Milano: 158 di cui 64 a Milano città;
Bergamo: 86;
Brescia: 36;
Como: 73;
Cremona: 11;
Lecco: 7;
Lodi: 2;
Mantova: 23;
Monza e Brianza: 55;
Pavia: 7;
Sondrio: 14;
Varese: 186.

