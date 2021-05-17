CORONAVIRUS. I DATI DEL 17 MAGGIO IN LOMBARDIA. EFFETTUATI 20.822 TAMPONI, I POSITIVI SONO 675 (3,2%)

Milano, 17 maggio 2021 – Continuano a diminuire i ricoverati nelle terapie intensive (-11) e nei reparti (-25). A fronte di 20.822 tamponi effettuati, sono 675 i nuovi positivi (3,2%). I guariti/dimessi sono 938.I dati di oggi:- i tamponi effettuati: 20.822 (di cui 17.755 molecolari e 3.067 antigenici) totale complessivo: 10.163.812

– i nuovi casi positivi: 675 (di cui 36 ‘debolmente positivi’)

– i guariti/dimessi totale complessivo: 754.566 (+938), di cui 3.096 dimessi e 751.470 guariti

– in terapia intensiva: 371 (-11)

– i ricoverati non in terapia intensiva: 2.028 (-25)

– i decessi, totale complessivo: 33.360 (+13)I nuovi casi per provincia:Milano: 158 di cui 64 a Milano città;

Bergamo: 86;

Brescia: 36;

Como: 73;

Cremona: 11;

Lecco: 7;

Lodi: 2;

Mantova: 23;

Monza e Brianza: 55;

Pavia: 7;

Sondrio: 14;

Varese: 186.



Redazione