Telegrammi di Papa Francesco per le vittime del terremoto in Turchia e in Siria

(mi-lorenteggio.com) Città del Vaticano, 6 febbraio 2023 – Pubblichiamo di seguito i telegrammi di cordoglio per le vittime del terremoto che ha colpito la notte scorsa il sud della Turchia e il nord della Siria, inviati – a nome del Santo Padre Francesco – dal Cardinale Segretario di Stato Pietro Parolin rispettivamente al Nunzio Apostolico in Turchia, S.E. Mons. Marek Solczyński; e al Nunzio Apostolico in Siria, Em.mo Card. Mario Zenari:

Telegramma

THE MOST REVEREND

MAREK SOLCZYŃSKI

APOSTOLIC NUNCIO IN TÜRKIYE

HIS HOLINESS POPE FRANCIS WAS DEEPLY SADDENED TO LEARN OF THE HUGE LOSS OF LIFE CAUSED BY THE EARTHQUAKE IN THE AREA OF SOUTH-EASTERN TÜRKIYE, AND HE SENDS THE ASSURANCE OF HIS SPIRITUAL CLOSENESS TO ALL THOSE AFFECTED. ENTRUSTING THOSE WHO HAVE DIED TO THE LOVING MERCY OF THE ALMIGHTY, HE SENDS HEARTFELT CONDOLENCES TO THOSE WHO MOURN THEIR LOSS. HIS HOLINESS LIKEWISE PRAYS THAT THE EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WILL BE SUSTAINED IN THEIR CARE OF THE INJURED AND IN THE ONGOING RELIEF EFFORTS BY THE DIVINE GIFTS OF FORTITUDE AND PERSEVERANCE.

CARDINAL PIETRO PAROLIN

SECRETARY OF STATE

Telegramma

HIS EMINENCE

CARDINAL MARIO ZENARI

APOSTOLIC NUNCIO IN SYRIA

DEEPLY SADDENED BY THE SIGNIFICANT LOSS OF LIFE CAUSED BY THE EARTHQUAKE IN THE AREA OF NORTH-WESTERN SYRIA, HIS HOLINESS POPE FRANCIS OFFERS HEARTFELT PRAYERS FOR THE SOULS OF THE DECEASED AND FOR ALL WHO MOURN THEM. ENTRUSTING THOSE AFFECTED BY THIS DISASTER TO THE PROVIDENCE OF THE ALMIGHTY, HE PRAYS IN PARTICULAR FOR THE EMERGENCY PERSONNEL INVOLVED IN THE ONGOING RELIEF EFFORTS. AS A RENEWED SIGN OF HIS SPIRITUAL SOLIDARITY, HIS HOLINESS INVOKES UPON THE LONG-SUFFERING SYRIAN PEOPLE THE DIVINE BLESSINGS OF STRENGTH AND PEACE.

CARDINAL PIETRO PAROLIN

SECRETARY OF STATE

[00232-EN.01] [Original text: English]

[B0111-XX.01]