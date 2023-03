Messaggio del Santo Padre a firma del Cardinale Segretario di Stato in occasione del raduno giovanile “Flame”

(mi-lorenteggio.com) Città del Vaticano, 4 marzo 2023 – Pubblichiamo di seguito il Messaggio che il Santo Padre Francesco ha inviato – a firma del Cardinale Segretario di Stato Pietro Parolin – in occasione del raduno giovanile “Flame”, organizzato dalla Conferenza Episcopale di Inghilterra e Galles a 150 giorni dalla Giornata Mondiale della Gioventù a Lisbona, che ha luogo oggi nello Stadio di Wembley a Londra:

Messaggio

THE REVEREND DOMINIC HOWARTH

CHAIR OF THE CYMFED FLAME CONGRESS ORGANISING TEAM

HIS HOLINESS POPE FRANCIS WAS PLEASED TO LEARN THAT YOUNG CATHOLICS FROM ACROSS ENGLAND AND WALES ARE GATHERING IN THE WEMBLEY ARENA FOR THE 2023 FLAME CONGRESS, AND HE SENDS HEARTFELT GOOD WISHES AND THE ASSURANCE OF HIS SPIRITUAL CLOSENESS TO ALL TAKING PART. HIS HOLINESS PRAYS THAT ALMIGHTY GOD WILL RICHLY BLESS THEIR TIME TOGETHER, SO THAT THROUGH ADORATION, MUSIC, TESTIMONIES AND THE SHARING OF FRIENDSHIP WITH CHRIST AND WITH ONE ANOTHER, ALL PRESENT WILL GROW STRONG IN FAITH AND LOVE AND BEAR WITNESS COURAGEOUSLY TO THE GOSPEL MESSAGE THAT SETS US FREE. AS THEY DO SO, IT IS HIS HOPE THAT THOSE ASSEMBLED WILL, LIKE MARY THE MOTHER OF GOD, RESPOND WITH HASTE TO THE LORD’S CALL TO FOLLOW HIM, AND IN PARTICULAR TO “DARE TO BE DIFFERENT, TO POINT TO IDEALS OTHER THAN THOSE OF THIS WORLD, TESTIFYING TO THE BEAUTY OF GENEROSITY, SERVICE, PURITY, PERSEVERANCE, FORGIVENESS, FIDELITY TO OUR PERSONAL VOCATION, PRAYER, THE PURSUIT OF JUSTICE AND THE COMMON GOOD, LOVE FOR THE POOR, AND SOCIAL FRIENDSHIP” (APOSTOLIC EXHORTATION CHRISTUS VIVIT, 36). ENTRUSTING ALL THE PARTICIPANTS AND THEIR FAMILIES TO THE INTERCESSION OF OUR LADY OF WALSINGHAM, THE HOLY FATHER GLADLY IMPARTS HIS BLESSING AS A PLEDGE OF WISDOM, JOY AND PEACE IN JESUS THE LORD.

CARDINAL PIETRO PAROLIN

SECRETARY OF STATE