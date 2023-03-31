Commissioner Sinkevičius meets Architect Boeri at the Bosco Verticale in Milan

(mi-lorenteggio.com) Milano, March 31, 2023 – On Friday 31 March 2023, the European Commissioner with responsibility for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevičius discussed with Architect Stefano Boeri, President of the Forestami Scientific Committee, the project to plant 3 million trees in the metropolitan area of Milan by 2030, to improve quality of life and combat the effects of climate change.

The meeting took place at the Bosco Verticale in Milan, the first prototype of a residential building covered by more than 700 trees and 20.000 plants designed by Boeri himself.

The European Green Deal starts from territories

At the heart of the exchange of views, the implementation of the European Green Deal, the Commission’s ambitious package of proposals to make the European Union the first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

Protecting the environment, ecosystem and biodiversity is at the heart of the Green Deal. Indeed, among other ambitious actions outlined, the Commission has published a Biodiversity Strategy for 2030 and the Eighth Environment Action Programme to 2030, with the aim of improving adaptive capacity and reducing vulnerability to climate change. The European Union will thus support the transition to a circular economy and alleviate pressures on ecosystems.

In the future, more beautiful, open and green cities

During the meeting, Commissioner Sinkevičius and Architect Boeri also discussed about another initiative promoted by the Commission: the New European Bauhaus, which aims to set the ambitious goals of the Green Deal within housing spaces and experiences, to improve the face of European cities, making them more inclusive and sustainable. Two years after its launch, the New European Bauhaus movement has more than 1.000 members from different EU sectors and states (and not).

At the end of the meeting,

Commissioner Sinkevičius declared: “Our commitment is to make the European Union’s heritage greener and more efficient, helping regions to improve the management of natural resources, such as water. The success of the Green Deal depends on the participation of everyone, as each person can offer their ideas, projects, or adopt behaviours that align with the principles of prevention”.

Architect Stefano Boeri declared: “I am very delighted with this visit by the European Commissioner to the Vertical Forest and plantations in Parco Nord Milano of the Forestami project. We shared with him the idea that urban forestation, the multiplication of the number of shading plants in our cities, is the most economical, inclusive and effective way to reduce the effects of global warming and air pollution.”

Virginijus Sinkevičius, European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries bilateral meeting with Beppe Sala, Mayor of Milan and presentation of “La Goccia” project (environment and urban regeneration project, designed by architect Renzo Piano), funded by NRRP-Next Gen EU Milan, Italy

V. A.