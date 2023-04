OGS @ Milano Design Week and Salone del Mobile 2023

(mi-lorenteggio.com) Milano, 15 aprile 2023 – Ecco la mappa degli appuntamenti e iniziative di OGS:

Zambaiti Parati

CIRCUIT BRERA DESIGN DISTRICT Brera, Via Marsala 1

MONDAY 17 APRIL PRESS DAY10 A.M. – 7 P.M.

ATELIS EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION PREVIEW2 SIGNATURES 1 VISION 2 COLLECTIONS by Metrogramma and AMDL CIRCLE by Michele De Lucchi.

ATELIS COLLECTION

Also on display will be the FUKSAS, ETEREA, and PROJECT Contract Collections designed by Italian architectural firms.The collections will be available to the public for the duration of MDW23 from 17 to 23 April.Zambaiti Parati will be present in other locations during Milan Design Week.

Takeda Katsuya Design

CIRCUIT 5 VIE ART+DESIGNVia del Torchio, 5/7 MONDAY 17 APRIL PRESS DAY10 A.M. – 7 P.M.PREVIEW OF THE BRACE COLLECTION, an innovative furniture line designed by Architect Takeda Katsuya using Japanese techniques in collaboration with the Japanese company Tatehiko.

BRACE COLLECTION

The collection will be available to the public for the duration of MDW23 from April 17 to 23.

Concreta and Zambaiti Parati

CIRCUIT INTERNI DESIGN RE-EVOLUTIONMONDAY 17 APRILFROM 2:30 P.M.Liminal design by CaberlonCaroppi with Concreta, interior contractor and Zambaiti Parati, wallpaper.PRESS ROOM INTERNIUniversità degli Studi di MilanoVia Festa del Perdono 7

Benetti Home

CIRCUIT TORTONA DESIGN WEEKFROM APRIL 17 TO 23Decor Lab SpaceVia Tortona 37 MilanoMR. FLOCK COLLECTION PREVIEW

Segis

SALONE DEL MOBILE – RHO FIERA MILANOHALL 6 – STAND E32/E34PRESS DAY TUESDAY 18 AND WEDNESDAY 19 APRIL CARELL COLLECTION PREVIEW, design by Alejandro Valdès

Redazione