Dichiarazione congiunta sulle elezioni europee 2024 dei Presidenti Mattarella, Steinmeier, Van der Bellen

(mi-lorenteggio.com) Roma, 11 maggio 2024 – Ecco la dichiarazione congiunta:

Nel 2024 si svolgono elezioni in Paesi che rappresentano più della metà della popolazione mondiale. Sarà un anno cruciale per la democrazia in Europa e in molte parti del mondo. In un futuro non troppo lontano, potremmo arrivare a considerarlo come un anno decisivo che avrà stabilito la rotta per i decenni a venire.

Più di quattrocento milioni di cittadini europei possono scegliere i loro rappresentanti al Parlamento europeo a cui affidare la costruzione della nostra futura Europa. Dobbiamo riflettere collettivamente su quali prospettive future vogliamo garantire e su come intendiamo affrontare le sfide di vasta portata che ci attendono.

Come presidenti della Repubblica, chiediamo ai nostri cittadini di prendere parte a questa decisione e di andare a votare!

Vediamo nel mondo sfidati, se non apertamente minacciati, i valori fondamentali del pluralismo, dei diritti umani e dello Stato di diritto, i nostri valori.

La posta in gioco non è altro che i fondamenti del nostro ordine democratico. Un ordinamento in cui i governi sono ritenuti responsabili da una cittadinanza informata, in cui istituzioni forti garantiscono i diritti di tutti, in particolare delle minoranze, e in cui la politica è un processo che cerca soluzioni attraverso un dibattito vigoroso ma civile.

I nostri tre paesi sanno che una volta raggiunta, la democrazia non è garantita. Sappiamo che la libertà e la democrazia vanno difese e consolidate, che la contrapposizione dei nazionalismi esasperati genera la guerra. La storia insegna che, dove viene meno la democrazia, l’umanità e la ragione politica vengono soffocate.

Come presidenti di democrazie liberali, siamo onorati di rappresentare le nostre diverse società, con una molteplicità di opinioni e culture. Come presidenti sappiamo che rappresentare tali società significa ascoltare molte voci e unire molte opinioni. È quindi essenziale difendere le istituzioni e i valori democratici, le garanzie della libertà, l’indipendenza dei media, il ruolo delle opposizioni politiche democratiche, la separazione dei poteri, il valore dei limiti all’esercizio del potere.

Il nostro ordine democratico liberale è profondamente legato all’unificazione europea: ancorandoci a una comunità europea di valori e di norme giuridiche, abbiamo presentato al mondo una convivenza basata sull’ordine democratico e sulla pace.

Non sorprende che coloro che mettono in dubbio i principi democratici di base mettano in dubbio anche il progetto europeo. Dimenticano che in un mondo in cui i sistemi autoritari sono in aumento, le democrazie europee devono essere veramente unite. Solo in un’Unione europea forte avremo un peso sufficiente per difendere la nostra libertà e la nostra democrazia in un mondo sempre più precario, operando per un ordine globale caratterizzato da libertà, dignità di ogni persona, rispetto di ogni Stato e del diritto internazionale.

L’Europa unita è impensabile senza democrazia, e la democrazia europea ha bisogno di democratici in tutta Europa. Cittadini che vedono la libertà democratica come una propria causa.

Votare alle elezioni è un modo semplice, ma potente per riaffermare e consolidare questo modello.

È incoraggiante che molti dei nostri concittadini lavorino duramente per rafforzare e difendere il tessuto democratico che ci unisce ogni giorno. Impiegando volontariamente il loro tempo e le loro energie per aiutare i meno fortunati, assumendosi responsabilità nelle associazioni, nelle comunità e in politica.

Le nostre democrazie sono forti perché hanno il sostegno di cittadini impegnati. In questo modo sono radicalmente diverse dai regimi che opprimono i loro cittadini, seminano la paura nelle loro società, minacciano i loro vicini.

Le prossime elezioni per il Parlamento europeo offriranno l’opportunità di eleggere rappresentanti che si impegnino a trovare soluzioni costruttive, accettando la complessità del sistema democratico. Usiamo questa occasione quando esercitiamo questo diritto fondamentale.

Partecipando al voto si difendono le istituzioni liberali, lo Stato di diritto, i nostri valori fondanti, la nostra comune libertà.

Siamo veramente “uniti nella diversità”, all’interno dei nostri Paesi e all’interno della nostra Unione Europea.

Questo ci ha consentito di vivere nell’Europa più pacifica e prospera che abbiamo mai conosciuto. È un grande patrimonio che vale la pena difendere e sviluppare esercitando il democratico diritto al voto.

Sergio Mattarella Frank-Walter Steinmeier Alexander Van der Bellen

Presidente Presidente Presidente

della Repubblica della Repubblica Federale Federale della Repubblica

Italiana di Germania d’Austria

Joint Declaration on European elections by Presidents Mattarella, Steinmeier, and Van der Bellen

In 2024, elections will be held in Countries that represent more than half of the world population. It will be a crucial year for democracy in Europe and in many parts of the world. In the not-too-distant future, it could be considered to be a decisive year in outlining a roadmap for the decades to come.

More than four hundred million European citizens are able to choose their representatives in the European Parliament, entrusting them with the construction of our future Europe. We must jointly reflect on what future prospects we want to guarantee and on how we intend to tackle the wide-ranging challenges awaiting us.

In our capacity as Presidents of the Republic, we call on our citizens to participate in this decision by going to vote!

We see that the fundamental values – our values – of pluralism, human rights and the Rule of Law are being challenged, if not openly threatened, all over the world. At stake here is none other than the foundations of our democratic order. An order in which governments are held accountable to an informed citizenry, in which strong institutions guarantee everybody’s rights, especially those of minorities, and in which politics is a process that seeks solutions through a lively albeit civilized debate.

Our three Countries know that the fact of achieving democracy does not guarantee it. We know that liberty and democracy need to be upheld and consolidated, and that the confrontation between extreme nationalisms generates war. History teaches us that where democracy fails, humanity and political reasoning are stifled.

In our capacity as presidents of liberal democracies, we are honoured to represent our different societies with their multiple opinions and cultures. As presidents, we know that to represent said societies means listening to many voices and uniting many opinions. It is therefore essential to defend democratic institutions and values, the guarantees of freedom, the independence of the media, the role of democratic political oppositions, the separation of powers, the value of limits to the exercise of power.

Our liberal democratic order is deeply intertwined with the unification of Europe: by anchoring ourselves to a European community of values and legal norms, we have presented to the world a coexistence based on democratic order and peace.

It is not surprising that those who question basic democratic principles also question the European project. They forget that in a world in which authoritarian systems are on the rise, European democracies must be truly united. Only in a strong European Union will we have sufficient weight to defend our freedom and our democracy in a world that is increasingly precarious, to work towards a global order characterised by liberty, the dignity of every individual, respect for every State and for international law.

A United Europe is unthinkable without democracy and European democracy needs democrats in all of Europe: citizens who see democratic freedom as a cause of their own to uphold.

Voting in the elections is a simple but powerful way of reaffirming and consolidating this model.

It is encouraging that many of our fellow-citizens work hard every day to reinforce and defend the democratic fabric that unites us. They voluntarily employ their time and energies to help the less fortunate, assuming responsibilities within associations, communities, and in politics.

Our democracies are strong because they have the support of committed citizens. This makes them radically different from the regimes that oppress their citizens, sowing fear within their societies and threatening their neighbours.

The upcoming elections for the European Parliament will offer the opportunity to elect representatives committed to finding constructive solutions and to accepting the complexity of the democratic system. We exploit this opportunity when we exercise this fundamental right.

By participating in the elections we uphold liberal institutions, the Rule of Law, our founding values, and our common freedoms.

We are truly “united in diversity”, within our Countries and in the European Union.

This has enabled us to live in the most prosperous and peaceful Europe ever known so far. It is a great heritage that is worthwhile defending and developing by exercising our democratic right to vote.

Sergio Mattarella Frank-Walter Steinmeier Alexander Van der Bellen

President President Federal President

of the Republic of the Federal Republic of the Republic

of Italy of Germany of Austria