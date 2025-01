Telegramma del Santo Padre, a firma del Cardinale Segretario di Stato, per gli incendi a Los Angeles (USA)

(mi-lorenteggio.com) Vaticano, 11 gennaio 2025 – Pubblichiamo di seguito il telegramma per le vittime degli incendi a Los Angeles (USA) inviato – a nome del Santo Padre Francesco – dal Cardinale Segretario di Stato Pietro Parolin all’Arcivescovo della città S.E. Mons. José H. Gómez:

Telegramma

THE MOST REVEREND JOSÉ H. GÓMEZ

ARCHBISHOP OF LOS ANGELES

SADDENED BY THE LOSS OF LIFE AND THE WIDESPREAD DESTRUCTION CAUSED BY THE FIRES NEAR LOS ANGELES, HIS HOLINESS POPE FRANCIS ASSURES YOU AND THE COMMUNITIES AFFECTED BY THIS TRAGEDY OF HIS SPIRITUAL CLOSENESS. ENTRUSTING THE SOULS OF THE DECEASED TO THE LOVING MERCY OF ALMIGHTY GOD, HIS HOLINESS SENDS HEARTFELT CONDOLENCES TO THOSE WHO MOURN THEIR LOSS. HE LIKEWISE PRAYS FOR THE RELIEF EFFORTS OF THE EMERGENCY SERVICES PERSONNEL, AND IMPARTS HIS BLESSING TO ALL AS A PLEDGE OF CONSOLATION AND STRENGTH IN THE LORD.

CARDINAL PIETRO PAROLIN

SECRETARY OF STATE

