Milano. Inchiesta sull’urbanistica, la comunicazione di Manfredi Catelli di COIMA ai suoi stakeholder: “Non corrispondenza al vero dei capisaldi della posizione della Procura” 

(mi-lorenteggio.com) Milano, 19 luglio 2025 – Riceviamo e pubblichiamo:



“Ieri si è tenuto il Consiglio di Amministrazione di Coima SGR che ha esaminato nel merito l’analisi svolta e attivato tutte le azioni opportune.

Al fine di dare piena e adeguata rappresentazione in occasione dell’interrogatorio avanti al GIP programmato per mercoledì 23 luglio alle ore 14, procederemo a produrre una memoria esaustiva con tutte le prove documentali oggettive della non corrispondenza al vero dei capisaldi della posizione della Procura.

Nel rispetto del GIP abbiamo assunto la posizione di non rilasciare alcuna comunicazione pubblica nel merito fino all’interrogatorio.

Successivamente, data anche l’inopportuna diffusione a livello mediatico sia nazionale sia internazionale dei contenuti della relazione della Procura, renderemo le argomentazioni sviluppate disponibili pubblicamente nello spirito di trasparenza e apertura che contraddistingue da sempre l’operato di tutte le persone di Coima.

Vi siamo grati per la fiducia nella nostra professionalità e integrità che sarà nostra cura dimostrare tempestivamente e con determinazione in tutte le sedi.

Rimanendo a Vostra disposizione, i nostri cordiali saluti.

Manfredi Catella

Fondatore & CEO, COIMA SGR

TRADUZIONE IN INGLESE

Dear stakeholders,

Below a brief update.

In these days we have fully analysed, jointly with our lawyers the request presented by the Milanese prosecutors to the judge (GIP of the Court of Milan).

The pool of lawyers that accepted to follow Coima SGR and myself are among the best and most reputable professionals in Italy including:

Prof. Paola Severino for Coima SGR

Prof.Francesco Mucciarelli and Avv.Adriano Raffaelli for myself as legal representative of Coima SGR.

Yesterday we have held the Board of Directors of Coima SGR to share in details the merit of the arguments by the prosecutors with the support of our lawyers and activated all appropriate actions.

We are preparing an exhaustive document with factual evidence that the arguments indicated by the prosecutors are objectively not true.

The document will be formally submitted on Wednesday 23rd at the interrogation with the judge scheduled at 2pm.

In respect of the judiciary system, we are not releasing any official declarations before the scheduled interrogation. Thereafter, we will make our arguments available following the transparent approach that distinguishes the work of the people of Coima from it’s foundation.

We are grateful for your confidence in our professionalism and integrity and we will work diligently to affirm these principles in all necessary contexts.

We remain at your disposal.

Kind regards.

Manfredi Catella

Founder & CEO, COIMA SGR