Papa Leone XIV ha appreso con profondo dolore la notizia dell’improvvisa scomparsa della giovane diciottenne Pascale Rafic, in viaggio verso Roma dall’Egitto per partecipare al Giubileo dei Giovani

(mi-lorenteggio.com) Città del Vaticano, 2 agosto 2025 – Il Santo Padre ha appreso con profondo dolore la notizia dell’improvvisa scomparsa della giovane diciottenne Pascale Rafic, in viaggio verso Roma dall’Egitto per partecipare al Giubileo dei Giovani.

Papa Leone XIV ha contattato Sua Eccellenza Mons. Jean-Marie Chami, Vescovo di titolare di Tarso e Ausiliare della Chiesa Patriarcale di Antiochia dei Greco-Melkiti per l’Egitto, il Sudan e il Sud Sudan, per esprimere la Sua spirituale vicinanza ai familiari della giovane e all’intera comunità.

Nella tarda mattinata di oggi, incontrerà in Vaticano il gruppo di pellegrini, compagni di viaggio della giovane Pascale. L’incontro, segnato da profonda commozione, sarà occasione di preghiera e di conforto spirituale per i giovani, ancora scossi dal doloroso evento.

Nel partecipare al dolore di quanti sono colpiti da questo tragico episodio, il Santo Padre assicura preghiere di suffragio e invoca dal Signore conforto e consolazione per i familiari, gli amici e tutti coloro che ne piangono la perdita.

[00960-IT.01] [Testo originale: Italiano]

Traduzione in lingua francese

Le Saint-Père a appris avec une profonde tristesse la nouvelle du décès soudain de Pascale Rafic, une jeune fille de 18 ans qui se rendait à Rome depuis l’Égypte pour participer au Jubilé des Jeunes.

Le pape Léon XIV a contacté Son Excellence Mgr Jean-Marie Chami, évêque titulaire de Tarse et auxiliaire de l’Église patriarcale d’Antioche des Grecs-Melkites pour l’Égypte, le Soudan et le Soudan du Sud, afin de lui exprimer sa proximité spirituelle avec la famille de la jeune fille et avec toute la communauté.

Aujourd’hui, en fin de matinée, il rencontrera au Vatican le groupe de pèlerins, compagnons de voyage de la jeune Pascale. Cette rencontre, empreinte d’une profonde émotion, sera l’occasion de prier et d’apporter un réconfort spirituel aux jeunes, encore bouleversés par ce douloureux événement.

En partageant la douleur de tous ceux qui sont touchés par ce tragique événement, le Saint-Père les assure de ses prières pour le repos de son âme et implore du Seigneur le réconfort et la consolation pour la famille, les amis et tous ceux qui pleurent sa perte.

[00960-FR.01] [Texte original: Italien]

Traduzione in lingua inglese

His Holiness Pope Leo XIV has learned with deep sorrow the news of the sudden death of 18-year-old Pascale Rafic, who was traveling to Rome from Egypt to participate in the Jubilee of Youth.

The Holy Father has contacted His Excellency Jean-Marie Chami, Titular Bishop of Tarsus and Auxiliary Bishop of the Patriarchate of Antioch of the Greek Melkites for Egypt, Sudan and South Sudan, to express his spiritual closeness to the young woman’s family and the entire community.

Later this morning, he will meet at the Vatican with the group of pilgrims who were traveling with Pascale. The meeting, marked by profound sadness, will be an opportunity for prayer and spiritual comfort for the young people who are still shaken by the painful event.

In sharing in the mourning of those affected by this tragic episode, the Holy Father assures all of his heartfelt prayers and invokes the Lord’s comfort and consolation upon Pascale’s family members, friends and all of those who grieve her loss.

[00960-EN.01] [Original text: Italian]

Traduzione in lingua araba

بيان صادر عن دار الصّحافة التّابعة للكرسيّ الرّسوليّ

تلقّى الأب الأقدس بألمٍ عميق نبأ الوفاة المفاجئة للشّابة باسكال رفيق، البالغة من العمر ثمانيّة عشر سنة، أثناء توجّهها من مصر إلى روما للمشاركة في يوبيل الشّبيبة.

وقد تواصل قداسة البابا لاوُن الرّابع عشر مع سيادة المطران جان ماري شامي، أسقف طرسوس الشّرفي والنّائب البطريركيّ في كنيسة بطريركيّة أنطاكية للرّوم الملكيّين في مصر والسّودان وجنوب السّودان، ليُعرب له عن قربه الرّوحيّ من عائلة الشّابة الفقيدة وكلّ الجماعة الكنسيّة.

وفي وقت متأخّر من صباح اليوم، سيلتقي قداسة البابا في الفاتيكان مجموعة الحجّاج الذين كانوا يرافقون الشّابة باسكال في رحلتها. وسيكون هذا اللقاء، المفعم بالمشاعر والتأثّر، مناسبةً للصّلاة وللتعزيّة الرّوحيّة لهؤلاء الشّباب الذين لا يزالون تحت وقع هذا الحادث الأليم.

إنّ الأب الأقدس، إذ يشارك حزن الشّباب رفقائها المتألّمين بهذه الصّدمة والمأساة، يؤكّد صلاته من أجل راحة نفس الفقيدة، ويتضرّع إلى الرّبّ يسوع أن يمنح العزاء والسّلوان لعائلتها وأصدقائها وكلّ الذين حزنوا لفقدانها.