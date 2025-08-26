Il tema del messaggio di Papa Leone XIV per la Giornata Mondiale della Pace 2026: «La pace sia con tutti voi: verso una pace “disarmata e disarmante”»

(mi-lorenteggio.com) Città del Vaticano, 26 agosto 2025 – Il tema del messaggio di Papa Leone XIV per la Giornata Mondiale della Pace 2026 invita l’umanità a rifiutare la logica della violenza e della guerra, per abbracciare una pace autentica, fondata sull’amore e sulla giustizia. Essa deve essere disarmata, cioè non fondata sulla paura, sulla minaccia o sugli armamenti; e disarmante, perché capace di sciogliere i conflitti, aprire i cuori e generare fiducia, empatia e speranza. Non basta invocare la pace, bisogna incarnarla in uno stile di vita che rifiuti ogni forma di violenza, visibile o strutturale.

Il saluto del Cristo Risorto, «La pace sia con voi» (Cf. Gv 20,19), è un invito rivolto a tutti – credenti, non credenti, responsabili politici e cittadini – a edificare il Regno di Dio e a costruire insieme un futuro umano e pacifico.

***

“Peace be with you all: Towards an ‘unarmed and disarming’ peace”

The theme of Pope Leo XIV’s Message for the World Day of Peace 2026 invites humanity to reject the logic of violence and war, and to embrace an authentic peace based on love and justice. This peace must be unarmed, that is, not based on fear, threats or weapons. And it must be disarming, capable of resolving conflicts, opening hearts and generating mutual trust, empathy and hope. It is not enough to call for peace; we must embody it in a way of life that rejects every form of violence, whether it be visible or systemic.

The greeting of the Risen Christ, “Peace be with you” (Jn 20:19), is an invitation addressed to everyone — believers, non-believers, political leaders and citizens — to build the Kingdom of God and to work together to build a humane and peaceful future.

Tema del Messaggio per la Giornata Mondiale della Pace 2026

