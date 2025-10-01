Dichiarazione del Presidente Mattarella in occasione della Giornata internazionale delle persone anziane

(mi-lorenteggio.com) Roma, 1 ottobre 2025 – Il Presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella, in occasione della Giornata internazionale delle persone anziane, ha rilasciato la seguente dichiarazione :

«L’allungamento delle attese di vita della popolazione è uno dei fenomeni più significativi del nostro tempo e sta trasformando profondamente l’identità delle nostre società, gli equilibri sociali ed economici, con ripercussioni su produzione, consumi, mercato del lavoro e, in particolare, sui sistemi di welfare.

Le proiezioni demografiche indicano che entro il 2050 le persone di età pari o superiore a 60 anni nel mondo supereranno i 2 miliardi: uno scenario che sollecita attenzione alle possibili conseguenti ripercussioni.

Occorre saperne trarre conseguenze sul terreno della partecipazione alla vita lavorativa, culturale, civica, per generazioni che possono continuare a contribuirvi in modo significativo.

L’inclusione appropriata delle persone anziane, spesso monofamiliari, è una delle sfide contemporanee per una società solidale che non li ritenga beneficiari passivi ma motori di trasmissione di saperi ed esperienze, affinchè le comunità abbiano radici.

Un ruolo cruciale nella vita delle persone anziane è svolto dai caregiver, professionisti e familiari, che con dedizione le accompagnano nelle difficoltà quotidiane, prevenendo l’isolamento e favorendone la permanenza nel contesto sociale e familiare. Il loro contributo, spesso silenzioso e decisivo, merita pieno riconoscimento e sostegno.

Dobbiamo guardare al futuro lasciandoci guidare dai principi fondamentali della Costituzione per costruire comunità in cui ogni persona possa continuare a sviluppare pienamente il proprio potenziale, indipendentemente dall’età, vivendo con dignità».

Statement by President Mattarella to mark the International Day of Older Persons

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, released the following statement to mark the International Day of Older Persons:

«People’s longer life expectancy is one of the most significant phenomena of our times and is deeply transforming our societies’ identity and socio-economic balances with spillover effects on production, consumption, labour markets, and especially on welfare systems.

World population projections indicate that by 2050 the number of people 60 years old or older will exceed 2 billion: a scenario that invites us to focus our attention on the potential repercussions that may ensue.

We need to be able to single out the consequences in terms of the participation in the working, cultural, and community life of generations whose contribution can continue to be significant.

An adequate inclusion of older persons, often consisting of one-person households, is one of the contemporary challenges of a compassionate society that does not consider them to be passive beneficiaries but the drivers of the transmission of knowledge and experience in order to lay down the roots of their communities.

A crucial role in the lives of older people is played by caregivers, both professional and family members, who loyally guide them through everyday problems, harbouring them against isolation and favouring their membership within the family and society. Their contribution, which is often silent but decisive, deserves to be fully acknowledged and supported.

We must look at the future and be guided by the fundamental principles of the Constitution in order to build communities in which every person may continue to fully develop their potential, independently of their age, and live with dignity. »

Redazione