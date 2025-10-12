MARK LUCA IOVITA RACE WINNER IN METTET, YEVSEVII KOVALOV IS THE NEW EUROPEAN CHAMPION

Mettet (Belgium) 12 October – The second and final race of the 2025 SM Junior season saw Mark Luca Iovita (Husqvarna) being crowned race winner. The rider stepped on the highest step of the podium for the first time in his career, joined by Andrea Benvenuti (MTR Ktm Racing) and third place went to David Zsolt Bereczki (Husqvarna). Yevsevii Kovalov (Husqvarna) clinched the fourth place overall as well as the title of SM Junior European Champion.

SM Junior Race 2

At the start of the second race Andrea Benvenuti (MTR Ktm Racing) pulled away in front of the other riders and opened a gap thanks to a thrilling race pace. The speed of the Italian rider was unbeatable in the first laps, unfortunately like in the first race Benvenuti suffered a bad crash but managed to continue the race despite a painful shoulder. Mark Luca Iovita (Husqvarna) clinched first place after a race where he focused on avoiding mistakes. Thanks to the victory of the race Iovita reached the top of the podium and conquered his very first triumph. Behind the rider, Yevsevii Kovalov (Husqvarna) who was not in perfect shape after crashing in the first moto, took second place which was enough for the Ukrainian rider to be crowned SM Junior European Champion. Andrea Benvenuti finished third.

Mark Luca Iovita stood on the highest step of the overall podium, joined by Andrea Benvenuti in second place, while David Zsolt Bereczki was third. A special mention goes to Klemens Irzyk (KTM), who was the winner of the 65 category and came home with the golden plate of the Trophy.

SM Junior Race 2 Top Ten:

IOVITA Mark Luca (ROU, Husqvarna) 8 laps in 14:05.367; 2. KOVALOV Yevsevii (UKR, Husqvarna) +00.186; 3. BENVENUTI Andrea (ITA, KTM) +23.578; 4. BERECZKI David Zsolt (HUN, Husqvarna) +32.206; 5. SUIKKANEN Iina (FIN, Husqvarna) +35.139; 6. PRÄHAUSER Diego (AUT, GasGas) +35.579; 7. BANG Lorenz (GER, KTM) +47.141; 8. IRZYK Liliana (POL, KTM) +1:12.388; 9. ENGSTROM Eli (USA, Honda) +1 Lap; 10. IRZYK Klemens (POL, KTM) +1 Lap

SM Junior Classification Top Ten:

IOVITA Mark Luca (ROU, Husqvarna) Pts. 50,000 (25+25); 2. BENVENUTI Andrea (ITA, KTM) Pts. 40,000 (20+20); 3. BERECZKI David Zsolt (HUN, Husqvarna) Pts. 40,000 (22+18); 4. KOVALOV Yevsevii (UKR, Husqvarna) Pts. 35,000 (13+22); 5. SUIKKANEN Iina (FIN, Husqvarna) Pts. 32,000 (16+16); 6. BANG Lorenz (GER, KTM) Pts. 32,000 (18+14); 7. IRZYK Liliana (POL, KTM) Pts. 28,000 (15+13); 8. PRÄHAUSER Diego (AUT, GasGas) Pts. 25,000 (10+15); 9. IRZYK Klemens (POL, KTM) Pts. 25,000 (14+11); 10. ENGSTROM Eli (USA, Honda) Pts. 24,000 (12+12)

Complete results available HERE.

SM Junior EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP of Belgium – QUICK FACTS

Circuit length: 2.043 Mt. (Tarmac 1.358,5 Mt. – Off Road 684,5 Mt.)

Temperature: 13°

Weather conditions: Cloudy

In the photo: Podium SM Junior Round of Mettet / Podium SM Junior Championship