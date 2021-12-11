L’appello di Little Steven: lo stadio San Siro va salvato

(mi-lorenteggio.com) Milano, 11 dicembre 2021 – Lo scorso 9 dicembre, Stevie Van Zandt, alias Little Steven, il chitarrista della E Street Band di Bruce Springsteen, ha twittato un appello affinché lo stadio Meazza a San Siro venga salvata, condividendo con i follower l’indirizzo e-mail del comitato Sì Meazza: “We need to save San Siro! One of the last of the great venues! We have enough skyscrapers and shopping malls in the world but there is only one San Siro! Use this email and give your name and say San Siro forever! comitatosimeazza@gmail.com”

Redazione