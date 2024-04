Telegramma del Santo Padre, a firma del Cardinale Segretario di Stato, per le vittime del terremoto a Taiwan

(mi-lorenteggio.com) Vaticano, 4 aprile 2024 – Pubblichiamo di seguito il telegramma di cordoglio per le vittime del terremoto avvenuto a Taiwan, inviato – a nome del Santo Padre Francesco – dal Cardinale Segretario di Stato, Pietro Parolin, al Presidente della Chinese Regional Bishops’ Conference of Taiwan, S.E. Mons. John Baptist Lee Keh-mean:

Telegramma

THE MOST REVEREND JOHN BAPTIST LEE KEH-MEAN

PRESIDENT OF THE CHINESE REGIONAL

BISHOPS’ CONFERENCE OF TAIWAN

HIS HOLINESS POPE FRANCIS WAS DEEPLY SADDENED TO LEARN OF THE LOSS OF LIFE AND DAMAGE CAUSED BY THE EARTHQUAKE IN TAIWAN, AND HE ASSURES EVERYONE AFFECTED BY THIS DISASTER OF HIS HEARTFELT SOLIDARITY AND SPIRITUAL CLOSENESS. POPE FRANCIS LIKEWISE PRAYS FOR THE DEAD, THE INJURED AND ALL THOSE DISPLACED, AS WELL AS FOR THE EMERGENCY PERSONNEL ENGAGED IN RECOVERY EFFORTS, AND INVOKES UPON ALL THE DIVINE BLESSINGS OF CONSOLATION AND STRENGTH.

CARDINAL PIETRO PAROLIN

SECRETARY OF STATE